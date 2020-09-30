Ban cigarette breaks, encourage cycling: Govt's Covid-19 advisory to firms

The government has advised to avoid central air conditioning, discourage cigarette breaks and encourage employees to walk or cycle to work, according to guidelines issued on Tuesday to prevent at the workplace.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan’s ‘Covid-19 safe workplace guidelines for industry and establishment’ are fourth in a series of measures in a bid to reduce the impact of the on businesses.

“Every person (with or without symptoms) in the workplace should be considered as a potential source of infection and all planning has to be geared with this in mind. All the risk factors, including those associated with various worksites and the tasks workers perform at those sites, must be taken into account,” said the ‘general principles’ of the guidelines, which have been framed by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

The strategy document calls for a structural modification in the workplace, which includes installation of physical barriers such as clear glass, or other suitable partition, between workstations as well as deterring employees from taking “cigarette breaks as they are social-distancing disruptors.”

While demanding more outdoor air ventilation, it said should avoid the use of central air conditioning and use “individual air conditioners with HEPA filters when absolutely necessary.”

“Encourage workers with symptoms of Covid-19 to inform their supervisor and stay at home and seek medical attention. Promote the message that workers should stay at home even if they have mild symptoms. Allow workers to stay at home to look after family members with Covid-19 and to self-monitor,” the ESIC’s guidelines stated.

The guidelines said that the policy of should be accommodative and should “reflect the core concern for safety of for all” while adding that health cover should be provided to all – be it through the or private mediclaim policy.

The has asked establishments to cancel all non-essential meetings and move to digital mode for it. “If possible, hold meeting in open spaces,” it said, while adding that non-essential travel should also be discontinued. The guidelines talk about disallowing employees to go to cafeteria and encouraging them to carry their own food and eat at their desks.

“Arrange transportation of employees from home to work, if possible…Encourage workers to avoid public transport and walk or cycle to work,” it added.

The guidelines ask companies to do a risk assessment for work-related exposure to Covid-19 and to classify workers depending upon their exposure to risk, along with firming up a plan to deal with sickness at the workplace.