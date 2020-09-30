Ban cigarette breaks, encourage cycling: Govt's Covid-19 advisory to firms

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus blessing in disguise for hygiene, under control: Harsh Vardhan
ICMR exploring saliva-based tests to diagnose Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan
India still far from achieving any kind of herd immunity: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19: Centre approves pool testing, plasma therapy for Maharashtra
Would be happy to take first dose of Covid-19 vaccine: Harsh Vardhan
-
The government has advised companies to avoid central air conditioning, discourage cigarette breaks and encourage employees to walk or cycle to work, according to guidelines issued on Tuesday to prevent coronavirus at the workplace.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan’s ‘Covid-19 safe workplace guidelines for industry and establishment’ are fourth in a series of measures in a bid to reduce the impact of the coronavirus on businesses.
“Every person (with or without symptoms) in the workplace should be considered as a potential source of infection and all planning has to be geared with this in mind. All the risk factors, including those associated with various worksites and the tasks workers perform at those sites, must be taken into account,” said the ‘general principles’ of the guidelines, which have been framed by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
The strategy document calls for a structural modification in the workplace, which includes installation of physical barriers such as clear glass, or other suitable partition, between workstations as well as deterring employees from taking “cigarette breaks as they are social-distancing disruptors.”
While demanding more outdoor air ventilation, it said companies should avoid the use of central air conditioning and use “individual air conditioners with HEPA filters when absolutely necessary.”
ALSO READ: Covid-19 impact: Media market to contract in FY21, but digital holds up
“Encourage workers with symptoms of Covid-19 to inform their supervisor and stay at home and seek medical attention. Promote the message that workers should stay at home even if they have mild symptoms. Allow workers to stay at home to look after family members with Covid-19 and to self-monitor,” the ESIC’s guidelines stated.
The guidelines said that the human resource policy of companies should be accommodative and should “reflect the core concern for safety of for all” while adding that health cover should be provided to all – be it through the ESIC or private mediclaim policy.
The ESIC has asked establishments to cancel all non-essential meetings and move to digital mode for it. “If possible, hold meeting in open spaces,” it said, while adding that non-essential travel should also be discontinued. The guidelines talk about disallowing employees to go to cafeteria and encouraging them to carry their own food and eat at their desks.
“Arrange transportation of employees from home to work, if possible…Encourage workers to avoid public transport and walk or cycle to work,” it added.
The guidelines ask companies to do a risk assessment for work-related exposure to Covid-19 and to classify workers depending upon their exposure to risk, along with firming up a plan to deal with sickness at the workplace.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU