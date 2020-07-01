Ban on Chinese apps: Domestic players rush to add features, grab user base

The ban on TikTok is proving to be a ‘demonetisation moment’ for desi social like Chingari. Its co-founder Sumit Ghosh has had sleepless nights ever since the government banned 59 Chinese including TikTok on Monday. The reason is that he wants his product to equip itself so as to handle the unprecedented traffic Chingari is witnessing with the app now adding up to 600,000 users per hour crossing a total user base of 7.5 million.

Ghosh says, the app has a creation tool which is as good as TikTok's hence a lot of influencers are moving to their platform, with. The idea behind starting Chingari, he says, is not to build a TikTok clone but to position itself as a super app for India like WeChat. “We just wanted to penetrate the market with short videos which have already taken off in India. We are now working on live streaming and chat which will be rolled out soon,” says Ghosh.

The app which also has a feature, is going to close a Series-A round of funding by next week. Chingari has a reward point feature in which every time a content creator uploads a video, he earns points which can be encashed later through partner UPI platforms.

Experts say, top content creators and influencers make anywhere between Rs 2 lakh and 5 lakh per post on platforms like TikTok, and such influencers can have at least four deals a month.

"In the short term, many (content creators) would have lost their livelihood but they have now realised not to have all their eggs in one basket, from a long term standpoint," said Rahul Singh, CEO and co-founder at Bengaluru-based influential marketing firm Winkl.

Sequoia-funded vlogging platform Trell has witnessed over 1 million downloads since the imposition of bans on the Chinese ban, while it has on-boarded nearly 150,000 content creators so far. The users can share or view experiences and reviews in categories such as cooking, movie reviews, beauty and skincare through videos in not more than five minutes.

"The content creators are going through disruption in terms of survival as the Chinese platforms, brand collaborations and their followers have vanished,” said Pulkit Agarwal, co-founder, Trell. "We are working on a crowd-sourced repository of content creators who have now been affected as they are trying their best to migrate followers to other platforms."

The database of these content creators in India will be made public, and brands or other apps can get in touch with them. This is similar to a database created for laid-off employees, Agarwal added.

Chingari is also in the works to build new tools for its users. “If we build a tool to import all your TikTok content to Chingari, will you use it? As a user generated content, you own it and can move it anywhere you want,” announced cofounder Ghosh on Twitter.

Inmobi-backed Roposo which has witnessed 10 million downloads within 24 hours of the ban is enhancing features on its camera stack in terms of getting new filters and editing tools. “We have signed brand partnerships with an e-commerce site and healthcare and fitness startup for hosting Roposo on their platforms for marketing and contests, said Mayank Bhangadia, founder, Roposo.

Unlike the Chinese apps, on Roposo content creators receive a coin, every time a user views their content that can be later exchanged for money.

Twitter-backed ShareChat claims to have recorded 500,000 downloads every hour to cross over 15 million downloads, since the ban was announced. With this sudden growth, the company might work on product improvisation to increase user stickiness on the platform.

ShareChat which had shared a confrontational past with ByteDance, the owner of TikTok and Helo leading to court battles, has already seen more than 100,000 posts supporting the government move towards banning Chinese applications. “We invite creators across India to ShareChat and take part in the endless possibilities it offers. ShareChat plans to provide a fun and exciting experience to creators promoting talent across the country,” said Farid Ahsan, COO and cofounder, ShareChat.

While the Indian alternatives are seeing a huge surge in usage, experts believe that their dream run could be short-lived if the government decides to overturn the ban. "It is difficult for the Indian players to replicate the ecosystem of celebrities, influencers, content creators and advertisers which these Chinese apps especially TikTok have created, without strong-venture capital backing (supporting the Indian apps)," said Singh of Winkl.