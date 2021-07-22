Bank of Maharashtra Q1 net doubles to Rs 208 cr, major improvement in NPAs

Bank of Maharashtra's (Maha Bank's) net profit rose by 106 per cent to Rs 208 crore in the first quarter ended June 2021 (Q1FY22) improvement in net interest margins.

The Pune-based public sector lender, had posted net profit of Rs 101 crore during the same quarter last year (Q1FY21).

The bank said in a statement that its net interest income (NII) rose by 29 per cent in Q1FY22 to Rs 1,406 crore from Rs 1,088 crore in Q1FY21. Net interest margin (NIM) for the reporting quarter rose to 3.05 per cent for Q1FY22 from 2.43 per cent for Q1FY21.

Non-interest income was up by 87 per cent on YoY basis to Rs 691 crore in Q1FY22.

The bank's asset quality profile, improved with gross non-performing assets at 6.35 per cent by June 2021 from 10.93 per cent during the year-ago quarter. Net NPAs dipped to 2.22 per cent during the quarter from 4.1 per cent a year ago.

Provisions for non-performing assets rose to Rs 501 crore in Q1FY22 from Rs 409 crore in Q1FY21. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) rose to 90.7 per cent for the quarter under review from from 85.62 per cent a year ago.

Advances were up 14 per cent to Rs 1,10,592 crore in Q1FY22, while deposits also grew by 14 per cent to Rs 1,74,378 crore in June 2021.

The bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) stood at 14.46 per cent in June 202, up from 13.21 per cent in June 2020.