JUST IN
Banking stocks: Investors should tread cautiously amid macro challenges
Multiple triggers to help Westlife Development maintain outperformance
Weak volumes remain an overhang on Whirlpool stock; Q2 sales hit
Strong leasing activity to benefit Real Estate Investment Trusts
Opportune time to stock up on gold as global inflation surges, rupee falls
Pricing hurdle may hit Hero MotoCorp's entry into EV segment: Brokerages
Titan stock shines after Q2 update, addition of 105 stores in the quarter
Zee stock gets a boost post CCI clearing mega merger deal with Sony
Demand triggers may help Oberoi Realty sustain higher sales trajectory
General merchandise and apparel growth key for DMart's margin gains
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray
SC clears decks for CCI probe into WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy
Cyber attack hits IT systems of Tata Power, restoration underway
Business Standard

Banking stocks: Investors should tread cautiously amid macro challenges

Indian inflation is running at 7.4 per cent, while the 364-day T Bill yield in late September auctions was 6.65 per cent

Topics
Banking sector | Banking stocks | Interest Rates

Devangshu Datta 

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Analyst previews of the banking sector are fairly optimistic despite the macro deterioration. The quarter two results for the 2022-23 financial year (Q2FY23) are expected to be good. The rise in policy interest rates has resulted in an increase in NIM (net interest margin) because banks have passed on the rate hikes asymmetrically, raising lending rates more than deposit rates. So far, credit demand has not been affected.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Banking sector

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 20:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.