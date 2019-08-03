JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Venture capitalist Vinod Khosla is betting big on innovation startups
Business Standard

Bankrupt Jet Airways extends deadline for initial bids to August 10

Jet Airways and its lenders have been searching for new investors since its planes were grounded and staff left unpaid

Reuters 

Jet Airways

Jet Airways has extended the deadline for initial bids for the bankrupt airline to August 10 from August 3, a statement from the company said on Saturday.

Jet, once ranked among the country's biggest airlines, was forced to ground all flights in April after running out of money and failing to secure funds, crippled by mounting losses as it attempted to compete with low-cost rivals.

The bid submission deadline has been extended at the request of some prospective bidders, it said.

Jet Airways and its lenders have been searching for new investors since its planes were grounded and staff left unpaid.

Lenders to the airline agreed on July 19 to provide interim financing to help it cover legal and other costs as bankruptcy resolution experts seek a buyer.
First Published: Sat, August 03 2019. 17:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU