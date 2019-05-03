Bar Council of Delhi directs KPMG, PwC, E&Y, Deloitte to not practice law

-
The Bar Council of Delhi on Thursday in a notice directed four accounting firms — KPMG, Price Water House and Coopers, Earnst & Young and Deloitte India to not practice law until further orders.
The direction was made after Lalit Bhasin, President, Society of Indian Law Firm in a complaint said "all these firms are actually accounting firms, however, are engaged in doing law practice".
The notices were served in hand to Managing Partner, KPMG, PwC Chairman Deepak Kapoor, E&Y Regional Managing Partner Rajiv Memani and Deloitte India Managing Director.
Though KPMG and Deloitte India filed their reply on Thursday, E&Y and PwC have six weeks and four weeks respectively to file their responses.
"The Council is of the view that in the meantime, all the firms be directed to give the list of all the advocates, who have been engaged by them, in any capacity, in any of their offices at any place," the notice read.
The matter has been adjourned for July 12, 2019.
Bar Council of Delhi order to the big four companies
