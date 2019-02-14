BARC data not in public domain as industry migrates to new tariff regime

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) will not release data on public platforms as the industry migrates to the new tariff order in accordance with the mandate of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). The data will be available only to the BARC’s subscribers.

The BARC gives weekly TV ratings on its website, and provides data to non-subscribers when requested. The agency’s website has a message on its weekly data page: “In (the) light of the implementation of TRAI’s new tariff order and on-ground changes BARC India’s ...