Barclays opens largest single-site campus in Pune; first outside London

This campus will play a pivotal role in creating a working space that truly facilitates collaboration and accelerates innovation, transforming the way we work and do business, Barclay Group CEO said

Nidhi Rai 

Barclays

Barclays on Tuesday opened its new campus in Kharadi, Pune, the largest single location outside of its global headquarters in London. The campus will spread across approximately 1.1 million square feet of building area and will house 9,000 of Barclay's 19,000 permanent employees based in India. These teams support the creation of smarter solutions for the diversified spectrum of consumer and wholesale solutions offered by Barclays globally.

Barclays’ Group Chief Operating Officer, Mark Ashton-Rigby, said, “Barclays has had a significant presence in India for almost thirty years, and we are continuing to invest. Our new Pune campus will help to further unlock India’s potential, reaffirm our commitment towards the government’s Make in India initiative, and promote the UK-India economic partnership. This campus will play a pivotal role in creating a working space that truly facilitates collaboration and accelerates innovation, transforming the way we work and do business.”
First Published: Tue, December 03 2019. 19:42 IST

