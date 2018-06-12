Bath & Body Works to launch in India, stores to open in New Delhi and Noida

Major Brands, a retailer for premier international fashion apparel, & beauty brands, has added to its portfolio of retail licenses and will be bringing the brand to India with two stores, soon to be launched.

The two stores will open in India in at and of India (Noida), followed by This will be followed by expanding the footprint to Mumbai by early 2019.

The new stores will introduce an experiential environment that allows customers to explore an array of fashion fragrance for the body, hands and home. Bath & Body Works will offer a wide range of fragrances which include Signature Collection Body Care, Bath & Body Works and White Barn Home Fragrance, Bath & Body Works Hand Soap & Sanitizers and Aromatherapy.

“Since 2001, Major Brands has continually introduced a selection of premium brands from across the world, giving Indian shoppers the best of high street in the country. With the launch of Bath & Body Works, the most awaited brand in India, we are sure our customers will love the experience of the line of bath and body products including home fragrances. We are excited to add yet another international category leader to our portfolio. The market size of India's beauty, cosmetic and grooming market is expected to reach $20 billion by 2025 from the current $6.5 billion. A rising aspiration among Indians to look better groomed to feel good has led to this market's rapid growth of more than 42% in the last five years,” said Tushar Ved, president, Major Brands India Pvt. Ltd.

The rising awareness of premium personal care products, growing disposable incomes, changes in consumption patterns and lifestyles, promises exciting times for the Bath & Body Works in India. The brand plans to harness the reach of social media and influencer marketing in order to resonate with today’s millennials who consume largely via digital platforms and are excited to share new discoveries. The brand’s immense portfolio and product categories will be presented in dynamic, new age digital formats, with engaging content to not only reach out to users familiar with the brand, but to also engage with and induce experimentation with newer audiences across demographics.