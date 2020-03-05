Battling gender bias: Diageo, MG Motor rework ad norms to break stereotypes

Back in 2017 at the regular annual jamboree at Cannes, France, Julie Bramham, chief marketing officer of Diageo India, the British alcoholic beverages multinational found herself in a room full of marketers, all glued to a screen running the numbers on the deep and widespread misrepresentation of women in advertising.

The numbers strewn across the slides that day were scary, Bramham says. Compiled by the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, it showed that in 10,000 pieces of communication, 75 per cent had male characters in the lead and 65 per cent of the dialogue in a family ...