Beauty brands drop the language barrier to attract new internet users

Every year, at the start of the festive season, brands get into outreach mode. Ads, special offers, product launches and other such initiatives mark the months October to December. This year, while such offers are also part of the bouquet at Walmart-owned Flipkart, there is another Diwali special that the e-tailer is hoping will bring home the bounty.

The introduction of a Hindi interface on its platform. One of the biggest gainers of this move is expected to be Flipkart’s beauty and personal care marketplace. According to a report by Nielsen (The changing face of beauty, 2017), ...