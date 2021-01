Beauty start-up Nykaa sitting pretty on path to profitability as IPO looms

It has an over 30 per cent share of the $1 billion gross merchandising value (GMV) online beauty market. And this segment constitutes for around 87 per cent of its sales. But Nykaa has ambitious plans for its fashion foray (account for 13 per cent sales) too.

It is targeting $ 1 billion in GMV by 2025 (from around $ 75 million) based on Goldman Sachs discussions with the company’s top brass sometimes ago. As Nykaa prepares to go for its maiden IPO this year, the cosmetics and beauty company has several reasons to be pleased. It is on the path to profitability, it has a large ...