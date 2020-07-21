Beginning of end: How Covid-19 has weakened Air Asia India beyond recovery

As Covid-19 tightens its grip on the world’s aviation in­dustry, fault lines are beginning to appear. In India, many pla­y­ers are in the throes of chaos and pain but at least one partnership — Air Asia India — that was fraying even before the pandemic now finds itself at breaking point.

In the last few weeks, conflicting ne­ws reports have appeared across media on how the Tatas want to sell their stake and exit, followed closely by reports that the Malaysian partner Air Asia Berhard wants to bow out. The truth of the matter is that Air Asia India ...