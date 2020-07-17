AirAsia India's valuation halves in past one year amid mounting losses

JUST IN
Metal producers look to repair dents after taking Covid-19 pandemic hit
Business Standard

Topics
AirAsia India | AirAsia | Indian Economy

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

The valuation of AirAsia Group Berhad’s 49 per cent stake in AirAsia India has crashed by half in the last one year to Rs 550 crore because of the mounting losses of the Indian venture and Covid-19-related disruptions. The valuation report has been prepared by one of the ‘Big Four’ audit companies for an international fund, which is keen to buy the stake.

According to a source close to the development, the Tata group, which owns 51 per cent in the airline, is open to the idea of a foreign fund as its equity partner and will not object to the investment. The Tatas ...

First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 06:05 IST

