BEML to firm up partnerships with Czech, Japanese firms to indigenise tech

Ltd is firming up tie-ups with two foreign companies, Japanese and Czech, for setting up joint manufacturing facilities in India. Besides, the government-owned company has also called for global expressions of interest (EOI) for more such tie-ups as part of its efforts to indigenise technology.

These planned units would be located in its Make in India Park that is coming on BEML-owned land. In an interview with Business Standard, Deepak Kumar Hota, its chairman and managing director, said the nature of tie-ups through the EOIs would be open ended.





While Hota did not share names of the two with which collaboration was in final stages, he said that one with the Czech company was for spare parts and the other was for propulsion. Tie-ups through the EOIs would be for products that complement BEML’s existing products. “We would not only focus on the Indian market, but the joint ventures will also export to markets defined in contract,” he said. Over the years, has imported to 68 countries.

Another government-owned company BHEL, is also seeking tie-ups with foreign OEMs for jointly setting up manufacturing facilities. The advantage for foreign will be that no new land would be required to set up factories which could come on and BHEL land itself.

When asked if such EOIs would be possible considering the global economic scenario, Hota said even though there was a slow-down in the short run, it would stabilise in the medium term and would “take-off explosively” in the long term. “We are seeing a kind of shift of some manufacturing as they want to de-risk themselves and not depend on one single manufacturing country. So, India is a major investment destination because it provides the market. But we need to further



improve the ease of doing business,” he said.

Hota said BEML was born in the womb of self-reliance and that was the key growth driver for the company from its inception in 1964. “Our capability to absorb technology resulted in achievement of indigenization level of over 80 per cent in defence products, over 90 per cent in mining and construction products and over 65 per cent in rail and metro products,” he said.

Nearly 68 per cent of BEML’s products are developed through its own research and development. “In the last two years, we have filed around 65–70 patents a year,” he said.





On being asked whether the government focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat would help the company, he said around 90 per cent of everything that BEML sells was through open competition with global OEMs across all its three verticals. The government on May 13 said it would not buy goods or services from any foreign supplier for value less than Rs 200 crore. For this purpose, the general financial rules (GFR) would be amended to disallow global tender enquiries. Under the earlier guidelines for purchase, amended in May 2019, government agencies were required to procure goods and services less than Rs 50 lakh only from local suppliers.

As part of its indigenisation programme, BEML also carries out vendor development. “It is an elaborate process and we do hand-holding of MSMEs and allow them to use our testing facilities. These facilities are also used by major private players for a charge,” he said.

BEML has about 1,700 vendors. Hota said the company would spawn vendors for 15-16 items for which they have only one Indian supplier or if they import some items.