Covid-19 crisis: Bench staff at IT firms on rise due to project delays

As a result of an increase in cancellations and deferment of projects because of the Covid-19 pandemic, IT services firms are seeing a rise in their bench staff — those who are unassigned or not working on any billable project.

According to human resources experts, there has been at least a 1 percentage point increase in benched staffers in the past three months. Typically, IT firms maintain 7 per cent of their workforce on bench, which has now gone up to 8 per cent now. “Since there are a lot of project postponements with few new deals, people on the bench has gone up ...