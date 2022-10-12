West Bengal govt hands over Letter of Award for Tajpur port to Adani Ports

-
The West Bengal government on Wednesday handed over the Letter of Award for development of a deep-sea port at Tajpur to Adani Ports.
It was received by Karan Adani, CEO, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) at a post-Durga puja event hosted by the state government in the presence of Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.
In a stock exchange filing, APSEZ said that the company has received Letter of Award from West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation for development of deep-sea port at Tajpur, West Bengal on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer basis.
At the event attended by industrialists and CEOs, Banerjee pointed to the growth in agricultural output and said, "Similarly, we have to take care of industry and investment."
The hand-over of the LoA for the port at Tajpur follows the Bengal Cabinet approval last month for issuing it.
According to a statement from the state government, the port would entail an investment of Rs 15,000 crore.
The related port-led infrastructure development would involve another Rs 10,000 crore, it said. According to the government, the project would create 25,000 jobs directly.
First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 21:41 IST
