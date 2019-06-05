Bengaluru's InMobi wins over China, where Facebook, Google failed

Global technology giants Google and Facebook may not have succeeded in penetrating the China market, but InMobi, a Bengaluru-based start-up which competes with these tech giants in the data-driven mobile advertising space, is betting big on the world’s most populous country, where it has seen huge success.

The mobile ad network, which derives a quarter of its revenue from China alone, is also looking at leveraging the tech talent pool in the country by building a strong engineering team, to start with around 50 people. InMobi already has around 125 direct employees in China, ...