Bengaluru's realty market emerges unscathed from economic slowdown

Last year, the real estate sector reeled from new GST regulations, NBFC crisis, and liquidity crunch, yet Bengaluru managed to emerge unscathed as one of the most active markets in both the residential and commercial segments.

According to an Anarock report, overall housing sales increased by 80 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to 2018. Some builders such as the Brigade Group even surpassed this number, reporting a 90 per cent increase in residential sales in the first half of the current financial year. “The Bengaluru real estate market has always ...