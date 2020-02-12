Best B-school Project Award 2019: Solving real-world problems at India Inc

Projects tackling real world challenges in the corporate world, including those on efficient hyperlocal delivery, sales technique for perfumes in malls, data analytics in microfinance, and improvements in automotive manufacturing were among the winners of the Business Standard Best B-school Project Award 2019 in Mumbai.

The top prize went to Kapil Gavali of National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai, for his project on the ideal picking, routing and storage policy for hyperlocal warehouse. Using algorithms, Gavali developed a capability model for Flipkart for efficient ...