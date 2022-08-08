JUST IN
City Union Bank Q1 net rises 30% to Rs 225 cr; asset quality improves
Best yet to come for hospitality sector: IHCL CEO Puneet Chhatwal

The Tata Group's hospitality arm reported a record quarterly performance for the June quarter as all-round growth helped the firm surpass the 2019-20 operational performance

IHCL | Tata sons IHCL | Puneet Chhatwal

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Puneet Chhatwal, IHCL MD
Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, IHCL

The hospitality sector, and the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) in particular, has surpassed the pre-Covid level in terms of room occupancy and average rates of 2019-20, but the “best is yet to come and there is room for further growth,” Puneet Chhatwal, chief executive and managing director, IHCL told Business Standard.

First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 21:44 IST

