Bharat Benz is using new-age diagnostic tools to predict service needs

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV)-owned truck brand Bharat Benz is scaling up its after-sales network to use service as a tool to stand out in the clutter. It has expanded its existing maintenance facility in Dharuhera, Haryana, to set up 100 service bays.

The facility is close to highways connecting Delhi to western and southern India and is expected to help the company cater to most of the vehicles criss-crossing the region. In the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, time is of the essence as owners stand to lose significant business during the time their vehicles are off the ...