Business Standard

Bharat Bio looks for partners to manufacture, distribute iNCOVACC globally

Its local production ramp-up remains unhurried as demand for boosters reduces

Topics
Bharat Biotech | Pharmaceutical companies | Pharma sector

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Bharat Biotech, Covaxin
Bharat Biotech claimed that iNCOVACC is the worldâ€™s first Intranasal vaccine for Covid to receive approval for the primary 2-dose schedule, and heterologous booster dose

After Bharat Biotech International’s Monday announcement of its Covid intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC (BBV154) receiving the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation approval as heterologous booster dose under restricted use in emergency situation for ages 18 and above in India, the Hyderabad-headquartered biotechnology company is scouting for global partners to manufacture and distribute the world’s first non-invasive needle-free vaccine.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 19:17 IST

