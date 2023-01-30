JUST IN
L&T Q3 results: Net profit rises 24% to Rs 2,553 crore, beats estimates
Bharat Electronics stock attractive after stake sale by Norges Bank

The strong order book, and the likelihood of better margins -- as the supply chain untangles and raw material costs decline -- are good reasons to back BEL in the long term

Topics
Bharat Electronics

Devangshu Datta 

Non-defence project scale-up could drive more gains for Bharat Electronics

PSU Bharat Electronics (BEL) has seen a sharp decline in its share value in the past few sessions. While lower than estimated profitability in the October-December quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q3FY23) may have disappointed investors, the key trigger was the decision by Norway’s sovereign fund, Norges Bank, to divest holdings in BEL on geopolitical grounds.

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 20:41 IST

