Bharat Electronics to build high-tech scanners within three years

-
ALSO READ
Nehru for the post-truth era
SC provides relief to Adani Ports in connection with bidding process
Where did Nehru unfurl the Tricolour on August 15, 1947? Not the Red Fort
Govt assures bank support for smooth business through Chabahar port
FY22 traffic at major ports grows 7%, five ports post highest ever tonnage
-
With India’s growing requirement for large scale scanning of containers, vehicles, critical infrastructure, stadiums and defence facilities, defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is readying to manufacture high-energy X-ray screening facilities in India.
Towards this objective, BEL has announced the inking a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Smiths Detection India for manufacturing technologically advanced scanners -- mobile as well as stationary.
BEL officials say they cannot divulge specific scanner requirements and numbers, but the MoU estimates that BEL could begin producing scanners within three years.
UK-headquartered Smiths Detection has been operating in India for over 20 years. In October 2021, Smiths Detection opened its new Global Technology Development Centre in Bangalore. This will be a global hub for developing and delivering new digital technologies for customers across the aviation, defence, urban security, and ports and borders industries.
Over the last 6-8 years, Smiths Detection has operated four stationary scanning systems. It has also operated eight mobile scanners in six port locations – Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (three scanners), Paradip, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Kamaraj Port Trust and New Mangalore Port Trust.
Now, however, with increased movement of people and goods around critical infrastructure, land borders and urban sensitive points, there is a growing requirement for screening technologies in India. To facilitate ease of doing business and to enhance safety, the Indian government is prioritising port and land border security.
Moreover, the requirement for advanced X-ray scanning technology is being driven by defence facilities, which need to screen large volumes of vehicles entering sensitive areas.
And with New Delhi promoting vehicular cross-border trade at sensitive border locations such as Poonch in Jammu, Uri in Kashmir and Nathu La in Sikkim, there is a requirement for large, mobile scanners to increase the throughput of these facilities.
In addition, there is a requirement for being able to scan containers on a moving train, as has been implemented at JNPT.
“Though defence is its mainstay, BEL has been continuously exploring opportunities in allied non-defence areas like homeland security and network and cyber security. Through this tie-up with Smiths Detection, BEL will look at catering to the emerging market for high-energy scanning systems, yet another step in the direction of “Atmanirbharta” (self-reliant India),” said Bhanu Prakash Srivastava of BEL.
This MoU marks Smiths Detection’s first manufacturing operation in India. BEL will handle front end requirements in the market and support the localisation of projects. Smiths Detection will provide its screening technology. The MoU is for five years and can be extended further by mutual consent.
Last September, the government had announced that a Mobile X-Ray Container Scanning System (MXCS) had been installed at Paradeep Port, at a cost of Rs 30 crore. It said the scanner could scan up to 25 containers per hour, enabling industry to move out their containers quickly and securely.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 21:10 IST