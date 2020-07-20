Bharat Forge cranks up for the future as Covid dents biz at home and abroad

Amit Kalyani, 44, executive director, is prepping the 54-year old firm for the future. The strategy involves a two-pronged approach – setting tough targets for company’s overseas subsidiaries and ushering the group into newer businesses. Covid-19 has dented firms’ businesses in a big way-- both in India and abroad.

With its core commercial vehicle segment (in both domestic and export markets), which accounts for close to 47 per cent of its consolidated revenue, seeing a near collapse due to the pandemic and non-auto segments oil and gas also under pressure, the world’s largest forging company is looking at newer horizons.

“We will always have something in Horizon-2 and something in Horizon-3 that we are working on,” Kalyani told investors in a post-earnings call.

will soon make an announcement about “some new things” it is doing as a group and will get into new business areas and domains. He was responding to a question on whether the current crisis will prompt the firm to undertake any structural changes.

To be sure, this is not the first time is looking to leverage a crisis and seeing it as an opportunity to de-risk itself. Following the global financial crisis of 2008, the company which till then had a high dependence on the automotive sector, diversified into making parts and aggregates for the oil and gas and power sectors. The strategy stitched together by father (Baba N Kalyani) and son paid off.

Poor consolidated earnings for fiscal 2019-20 and the global health crisis showing no signs of waning are the reasons for the father-son duo looking to shift gears yet again.





Bharat Forge’s revenue for the full year dropped 20 per cent to Rs 8,056 crore while profit before tax dropped to a 7-year low of Rs462 crore. The net profit at Rs350 crore was also the lowest in 7 years. Ebitda (earnings before interest tax depreciation and ammortisation) margins, a key measure of profitability, also took a knocking touching the 11-year low at 14.7 per cent.

Analysts fear the financial to deteriorate further in the current year. Kapil Singh research analyst at Nomura, expects steeper drop in fiscal 2020-21 before it recovers in 2021-22.

“We expect further 30 per cent year-on-year decline in revenues in FY2020-21 due to weak demand in both domestic and export markets. While we expect steeper 39 per cent y-o-y revenue growth in FY22, this is still ~90 per cent of FY20 levels.

On the domestic front, analysts estimate CV demand to be affected the most due to the weak economy. For passenger vehicles (PVs, ~15% of revenue), the company’s focus on aluminium components and past new order wins should help sustain healthy growth in the medium term, wrote Singh.

A collapse in the MHCV (medium and heavy commercial vehicles) volumes in the home market and exports to the US singed earnings. “It’s a nightmare,” Kalyani told analysts alluding to the abysmal capacity utilization levels in the domestic MHCV market.

The installed capacity for the MHCVs industry in India is 600,000. But the industry is producing only 6000-7000 units a month. This is 5- 6 per cent of the installed capacity, he said.

The situation overseas is substantially better, he pointed out. While the US market is running at about 50 per cent, the other markets are around 40 per cent, said Kalyani.

Much before pandemic struck, company’s overseas manufacturing operations also took a major hit in (CY) calendar year 2019 owing to the cyclical nature of the CV business. The combined manufacturing operations in Europe turned in a loss of Rs1138 million (Rs113 crore) in CY 2019 against a net profit of Rs267 million (Rs26 crore) in CY2018. Revenue fell 13.7 per cent to Rs27861 million (Rs2786 crore) from Rs32321 million (Rs3232 crore) a year ago. The overseas business accounts for 10-12 per cent in the consolidated revenue.

The company hasn’t shared the earnings for the current CY or FY2019-20. In all likelihood, given the steep fall in volumes following the pandemic, it would have only worsened.

“The subsidiaries have been badly affected by the sudden shutdowns,” said Kalyani. The German and Swedish governments’ policy of paying 80 per cent salary when the employees are on short term work has negated some impact of the shut down on the fixed costs, he said.

Bharat Forge is restructuring the overseas operations. This includes manpower and overall cost reduction. It is targetting a substantial double-digit cost reduction over the next two years, which will help these operate in a profitable manner, even at 20 per cent, 30 per cent lower capacity utilization.

“We have set very tough targets for our overseas subsidiaries. And this time we have not just set targets, but we have put in place a team of external, plus internal experts, who will make this happen in a time-bound manner with quarterly measurements,” said Kalyani.

An impairment charge of about Rs 89 crores in the investment in Tevva Motors, a company that it invested in, in the UK, is part of the exercise. It has developed range extender and electric range extender for hybrid trucks.

Even in its domestic business, the company is looking to make structural changes to its costs. As part of the plan, it plans to pare the quarterly fixed cost to Rs 50 crore by end of the fiscal from the current Rs 60 crore. This will include consolidating the facilities, reducing energy and manpower costs. It has initiated a voluntary retirement scheme. “Every bucket has been identified and we are in the process of implementing it,” said Kalyani.

On the positive side, the company expects to gain share in domestic passenger vehicle business. Within its non-auto business, the management sees good long term potential in the mining, agri and defence segments.

It expects the oil and gas segment revenues to be lower year-on-year in FY21 but the mining and construction segments to be stable. The company has added new customers in Aerospace, which could grow revenue to USD45-50mn in 2-3 yrs from USD3-4mn in FY20, Kalyani told investors.

Mitul Shah, vice president research at Reliance Securities, remains bullish on the long-term prospects of the company. “A strong rebound in automobile business following a major slump and strong double-digit growth in high-margin engineering business will be the biggest triggers for company’s earnings and valuation re-rating close to engineering conglomerates going forward,” said Shah.