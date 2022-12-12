JUST IN
Tata Motors to partially sell stake in subsidiary Tata Tech via IPO
Business Standard

Bharat Forge: Diversification, lower input costs should reap benefits

Bharat Forge is the largest exporter in forgings components globally, with around 60 global customers and about 68 per cent of its revenue from exports

Topics
Bharat Forge | defence sector | Export

Devangshu Datta 

bharat forge
In search of new business, Bharat Forge has invested in R&D in the defence sector, and has already bagged export orders for artillery systems and hopes to win orders from the Indian army for advanced towed artillery guns (ATAG).

The tide may be turning for Bharat Forge after three years of pain, when it was hit by weak demand and high prices of its raw material. The company has spent that period figuring out diverse opportunities in new sectors such as defence, aerospace, electrical, e-mobility etc.

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 21:31 IST

