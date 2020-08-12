Bharat Forge: Investors should wait for improvements in orders, core biz

The Bharat Forge stock has gained 5.3 per cent on expectations of a gradual growth uptick in the coming quarters, upside from defence orders and margin outlook. While the June quarter was a wash out given the lockdown, the management indicated that there have been some ‘green shoots’ in most segments, both in domestic and export markets.

For the September quarter, the company expects domestic sales to be at the same levels as in the year ago quarter led by the upcoming festival season. Domestic sales accounted for 36 per cent of sales in the June quarter. On the exports ...