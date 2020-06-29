Bharat Forge's March results hit as key segments face multiple headwinds

The Bharat Forge stock slipped over 10 per cent on weak March quarter results and muted outlook for its key business segments. Falling demand in end user sectors and the impact in the second half of March due to Covid-19 saw its revenues fall by 47 per cent while operating profit fell by nearly 70 per cent y-o-y in the March quarter.

The company indicated a Rs 200 crore impact on the top line and Rs 90 crore on profitability in the quarter due to the pandemic. The company which reported a profit before tax in the year ago quarter of Rs 300 crore and Rs 128 crore in December quarter ...