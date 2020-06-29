JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Auto exports slump 73% in May due to lockdown disruptions: EEPC India
Business Standard

Bharat Forge's March results hit as key segments face multiple headwinds

The collapse of CV sales and weak oil and gas segment to weigh on FY21 prospects

Topics
Bharat Forge | Coronavirus | Bharat Forge results

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  New Delhi 

The Bharat Forge stock slipped over 10 per cent on weak March quarter results and muted outlook for its key business segments. Falling demand in end user sectors and the impact in the second half of March due to Covid-19 saw its revenues fall by 47 per cent while operating profit fell by nearly 70 per cent y-o-y in the March quarter.

The company indicated a Rs 200 crore impact on the top line and Rs 90 crore on profitability in the quarter due to the pandemic. The company which reported a profit before tax in the year ago quarter of Rs 300 crore and Rs 128 crore in December quarter ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 19:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU