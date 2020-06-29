JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

Governor Dhankhar steps in, seeks probe into IFB Agro standoff in W Bengal
Business Standard

Coal India: Here's why analysts predict a 25% fall in its FY21 earnings

While Q4 was weak, lockdown's impact on volumes, lower e-auction share and higher costs to hit profits

Topics
Coal India | Coal India results

Ujjval Jauhari 

The higher-than-expected fall in Coal India’s net profit for the March 2020 quarter (Q4) impacted street sentiment with the stock down 5 per cent on Monday. The lockdown for nine days during Q4 meant that coal sales volumes were flat at 164 million tonnes (MT).

Net profit fell by almost 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,626 crore, and was much lower than consensus estimate of Rs 5,024 crore. Though the decline was also due to higher tax outgo, even profit before tax was down by 16.3 per cent. Amidst weak coal demand, the fall in high-margin e-auction prices impacted blended ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 18:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU