Bharat fuelling biggest festive demand for Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

E-commerce firm on Sunday said that the 8th edition of its festive flagship event The Big Billion Days (TBBD), with early trends reflecting upbeat consumer sentiment in the country and the growth that has enabled for MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and sellers.

Early Access for Plus customers saw a 40 per cent growth as compared to last year. Interestingly, about 45 per cent of customer demand has been from tier 3 cities and beyond signalling a strong preference for high-value goods and items. The anticipation for this festival was evident as more than 2 million customers pre-booked close to 5 million products just prior to Early Access by paying just Re.1.

Rival company Amazon is also running its biggest month-long flagship event ‘The Great Indian Festival’ (GIF) 2021, which started on Sunday.

“This year, TBBD has started off seeing upbeat participation by customers and sellers,” said Nandita Sinha, vice president, customer and growth, Flipkart. “E-commerce is clearly gaining increasing acceptance among the masses, and it is evident that user-friendly technical and financial constructs are helping to drive its adoption.”

Keeping with the Indian festive spirit, Flipkart has designed and disbursed 'BBD Shagun' (a special reward) for its customers this year. More than Rs 2 crore have been redeemed by over 250,000 customers under this offering in the first 12 hours of Early Access. The curated offerings of “BBD Specials” continued to be a customer favourite, with over 100,000 customers placing orders for these products in the first 12 hours of Early Access.

One in five customers has chosen to exchange their smartphone for a new one, with 82.60 per cent of customers choosing to pay for their next smartphone using prepaid payment options. Apple 12 and Apple 12 Mini are currently the favourite smartphone models, accounting for most of the two-lakh Apple iPhone 12 devices sold so far. The pent-up demand for large appliances and electronics is evident from the fact that TVs are the largest-selling category in home appliances, with laptops recording top numbers in electronics. There was significant demand, too, for wireless earphones. Sales of sports shoes, outdoor wear, and men's clothing are spiking in the fashion category - an indicator of people’s readiness to step out and indulge in outdoor activities after a year of restrictions.

“We will continue, in the years ahead, to do what we do best – offer products that deliver the best value, and introduce features and solutions that make our platform more accessible and affordable for customers,” said Sinha.

Financial constructs such as Flipkart Pay Later, no-cost EMI, the Flipkart Axis Bank co-branded credit card, and others, are enabling customers to avail easy credit to make high-value purchases. Flipkart said it is witnessing impressive growth in the adoption of its affordable payment constructs in this edition of TBBD.

The “Flipkart Pay Later” facility accounts for the second-highest share, after credit cards, in pre-paid orders. Grocery, lifestyle and home are some of the top categories where customers are using this offering the most. “Flipkart Pay Later” currently exceeds even UPI payments, and the recently launched “Flipkart Pay Later EMI” continues to see excellent customer adoption, with a 10x jump in the number of daily transacting customers since the sale started, compared to a non-sale period.

There are 124 new cities and towns from where sellers transacted in the first 24 hours. These included Hingna (Maharashtra), Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh), Attingal (Kerala), Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) and Dewa (Uttar Pradesh), and others. Top categories for marketplace sellers are grooming, mobile protection, home furnishing, household and women ethnic contemporary.

“We will expand and strengthen our ecosystem of sellers and MSMEs, enabling better income and livelihoods for millions and expand our reach across the country,” said Sinha. “We look forward to a year of prosperity and well-being for all.”

Flipkart has onboarded over one lakh kiranas to date for its last-mile delivery program, across the length and the breadth of the country and has significantly expanded its supply chain across the country. The new warehouses in Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and others have generated lakhs of seasonal job opportunities in supply chain roles such as sorters, pickers, packers, and delivery executives. This festive season as well, Flipkart has added 1,15,000 jobs - an increase from 50,000 jobs in 2019, and 70,000 jobs in 2020.

Flipkart said TBBD, this year, is also one of the most inclusive and sustainable in its eight-year history. The Flipkart app is being available in 11 Indian languages, enabling consumers from across the country to have a seamless e-commerce experience. In addition to this, most of the shipments are being delivered in sustainable packaging through electric vehicles across the country. The company said the democratic approach and the expanse of product choices have helped to meet the aspirations and drive consumption in Tier 2 cities and beyond.

Flipkart is competing with players such as Amazon, Reliance’s JioMart and Tata CLiQ, which are also running festive sale events to tap the festive season.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021, the e-commerce giant’s month-long festive celebrations, has also gotten off to a strong start. The firm said millions of customers are buying from small sellers listed on Amazon, including local shops, start-ups and brands, artisans, weavers and SMB’s.

During Prime Early Access on October 2, the number of local shops participating in the event more than doubled compared to last year.

“We also saw a 60 per cent increase in sellers who received their highest-ever single day sales year-on-year on Amazon,” said Manish Tiwary, vice president, Amazon India, on Sunday night.

Prime subscription continues to be a customer favourite across India, with 2 out of 3 new Prime sign-ups coming from Tier 2 and 3 cities and customers shopping in 8 Indian languages.

“The number of sellers receiving an order from tier 2 and 3 cities jumped by 21 per cent and 16 per cent more sellers received orders over last year,” said Tiwary.

Early data for Day 1 indicates a strong start across categories for the month long festive season.

“We are excited by the momentum and the opportunity to serve customers and enable sellers to bounce back,” said Tiwary.

E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart, and others are expected to witness blockbuster festive season sales of about $9 billion this year surpassing the pre-pandemic sales of $5 billion witnessed during the festive month in 2019, according to research firm RedSeer.