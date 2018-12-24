Bharat Stage VI shift to hit Maruti Suzuki's 2019 diesel model sales

Maruti Suzuki’s Bharat Stage VI (BS VI) diesel emission-compliant vehicles face a speed bump in 2019. The requisite standard of fuel will be available only from 2020, the year the advanced emission norms take effect.

All the completely new models the car market leader launches in 2019-20 will be compliant with BS VI. While BS VI petrol models can run on the presently available BS VI fuel, the diesel vehicles cannot run on the inferior grade, said C V Raman, senior executive director, research and development, at Maruti Suzuki. Some of its best-selling models rely heavily on diesel. ...