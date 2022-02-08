BharatPe appoints investor's lawyer on Board amid probe and tussle

-
ALSO READ
Aiming to raise $700 mn in debt over next 2 yrs: BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer
BFSI Insight Summit: Privatisation has to be path-dependent, say panelists
BFSI Insight Summit: Why should we not seek subsidy, ask panelists
Doxel raises $40 mn in Series B funding from Insight Partners, others
BS BFSI Insight Summit: NBFCs ready to harness growth, says Vishwanathan
-
Fintech unicorn BharatPe appointed the lawyer of one of its investors on its Board recently even as the company is in the middle of an audit to probe alleged irregularities and a heated boardroom battle with Founder & MD Ashneer Grover at its centre.
According to data from Tofler, John Bernard Weinstein, a lawyer who is a partner and deputy general counsel at venture capital firm Insight Partners, joined the BharatPe Board on February 2. This appointment takes the number of members on the company’s Board to nine.
This development comes days after embattled founder Ashneer Grover withdrew his nomination of CEO Suhail Sameer from the board, alleging in a media interview that Sameer manipulated him into going on a voluntary leave.
After media reports said that co-founder Shashvat Mansukhani has also sided with Grover on CEO Sameer’s removal, the company came out with a statement on behalf of Mansukhani where he throws his weight behind the CEO.
Meanwhile, Grover has said while he denies all wrongdoing, he will leave the company if investors buy out his 9.5 per cent stake for Rs 4,000 crore, valuing the company at $6 billion.
Last month, Grover went on voluntary leave till March amid concern about a toxic work culture in the company and growing murmurs about his abrasive relationship with investors and other board members.
According to the data from Tracxn, Grover’s stake of 9.5 per cent in the company was worth Rs 1,915 crore based on the last funding round in August 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU