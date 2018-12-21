Bharti Airtel appoints Badal Bagri as CFO with effect from March 1

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel forms panel for fundraising to strengthen capital structure
Jio, Airtel among four companies bidding for Aircel's fibre assets
Bharti Airtel's Q2 net dips 65%, pricing pressure weighs on revenues
Tanzanian govt opposes Bharti Airtel's plan for IPO in international market
Reliance Jio effect: Bharti Airtel posts Rs 9.4-bn loss in India operations
-
Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced the appointment of Badal Bagri as chief financial officer and key managerial person with effect from March 1, 2019, following the exit of company veteran Nilanjan Roy. The firm said it had accepted the resignation of Roy with effect from February 28, 2019.
Badal Bagri
Bagri has been with Airtel since January 2017. This is his second stint with Airtel. He earlier worked for the telco between 2010 and 2014. He has also worked with Micromax and Aircel.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU