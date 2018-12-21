Bharti Airtel appoints Badal Bagri as CFO with effect from March 1

JUST IN
Bagri has been with Airtel since January 2017

Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced the appointment of Badal Bagri as chief financial officer and key managerial person with effect from March 1, 2019, following the exit of company veteran Nilanjan Roy. The firm said it had accepted the resignation of Roy with effect from February 28, 2019.

Bagri has been with Airtel since January 2017. This is his second stint with Airtel. He earlier worked for the telco between 2010 and 2014. He has also worked with Micromax and Aircel.

