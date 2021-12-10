Bharti Airtel gets maximum consumer complaints, govt informs Parliament

-
The telecom regulator Trai has received the highest number of complaints against Bharti Airtel followed by Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, Parliament was informed on Friday.
According to the data shared by the minister of state for communications Devusinh Chauhan, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has received 16,111 service-related complaints against Bharti Airtel in 2021, followed by 14,487 against Vodafone Idea and 7,341 against Reliance Jio.
Of the 14,487 complaints against Vodafone Idea, 9,186 were against Idea and 5,301 against Vodafone.
The data showed that Trai received 732 complaints against MTNL and 2,913 against BSNL.
Chauhan said the TRAI Act,1997 does not envisage handling of individual consumer complaints by TRAI.
"However, complaints received in TRAI are forwarded to concerned service providers for appropriate action. TRAI has mandated all Telecom Service Providers to establish a two-tier complaint/grievance redressal mechanism for handling consumer complaints," he said.
Under the complaint redressal mechanism, a consumer can lodge service-related complaints at the complaint center of their Telecom Service Providers (TSPs).
In case a complaint is not redressed satisfactorily by the service provider at the complaint center, an appeal can be registered with the appellate authority of the TSPs, Chauhan said.
