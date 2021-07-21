Bharti Airtel-Intel network deal to speed up 5G service roll-out

JUST IN
Megha Manchanda  |  New Delhi 

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announ­ced a collaboration with Intel Corpora­tion for 5G network development by leveraging virtual and open radio access network (O-RAN) technologies and making indigenous solutions.

“The collaboration is part of Airtel’s 5G road map for India as it transforms its networks to allow its customers to reap the full possibilities of the hyperconnected world, where Industry 4.0 to Cloud gaming and virtual/augmented reality become an everyday experience,” Airtel said in a statement.

As part of the colla­boration, Airtel will deploy Intel’s latest third-generation Xeon Scalable processors and other components across its network to build a foundation for rolling out wide-scale 5G, mobile-Edge computing, and network slicing.

First Published: Wed, July 21 2021. 23:32 IST

