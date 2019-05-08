Bharti Airtel narrows its revenue gap with Reliance Jio in March quarter

Even as Bharti Airtel recorded a 4.1 per cent jump in domestic wireless revenues, partly by weaning off low revenue customers, it continued to add 4G customers, thereby narrowing the gap with Reliance Jio in terms of revenues from this segment. However, its slow rate of customer addition could be a cause for concern.

In the fourth quarter, Airtel’s wireless business grew 4.1 per cent sequentially to Rs 10,632 crore, indicating that the company almost bridged the gap with Reliance Jio in this segment. Jio had posted a standalone revenue from operations at Rs 11,106 crore ...