Bharti Airtel picks up 2.8% stake in software development firm Vahan

has acquired an additional 2.86 per cent in development firm Vahan. Airtel, via its start-up accelerator programme, aims to support growth of early stage tech startups and partner with them in building significant scale to achieve its vision, the company said in a stock exchange notification.

The acquisition cost was not disclosed. Airtel hopes to conclude the transaction by June next year. It had acquired an 8.8 per cent stake in Vahan in 2019. Vahan leverages artificial intelligence to match job seekers with employers.

Airtel had earlier said the tie-up will help build significant scale to achieve its vision of enabling jobs for next billion internet users.