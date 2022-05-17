Bharti Airtel Q4 results: Net profit rises 164% to Rs 2,008 crore

-
Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported 164% increase in standalone net profit at Rs 2,008 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, It reported standalone net profit of Rs 760 crore in the year-ago period.
Standalone revenue from operations rose 22% to Rs 31,500 crore in Q4FY22 as against Rs 25,747 crore in Q4FY21.
On Tuesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed nearly 2% higher at Rs 706. The company's Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 5 each.
