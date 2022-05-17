Bharti Airtel Q4 results: Net profit rises 164% to Rs 2,008 crore

JUST IN
Standalone revenue from operations rose 22% to Rs 31,500 crore in Q4FY22

Bharti Airtel

BS Web Team 

Between 2012 and 2017, Bharti Airtel bought BWA spectrum from Qualcomm, Aircel and Tikona Digital who were the second players in different circles.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported 164% increase in standalone net profit at Rs 2,008 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, It reported standalone net profit of Rs 760 crore in the year-ago period.

Standalone revenue from operations rose 22% to Rs 31,500 crore in Q4FY22 as against Rs 25,747 crore in Q4FY21.

On Tuesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed nearly 2% higher at Rs 706. The company's Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 5 each.

First Published: Tue, May 17 2022. 15:55 IST

