Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit up 24.4% at Rs 107.2 crore; revenue rises 6.2%

Ltd on Monday reported a 24.4% rise in fourth-quarter net profit at Rs 107.2 crore in the quarter ended March 31.

The company's revenue rose 6.2% to Rs 20,602 crore.

The company also reported an exceptional gain of Rs 2,022 crore.

Brokerage firm Emkay Global had said in a note, "Increased network opex, led by aggressive rollouts, should impact earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) which may dip 12.2 per cent on a YoY basis to Rs 6,085.4 crore. The EBITDA margin is seen to decrease 572 bps YoY at 29.6 per cent. Africa revenue is likely decline 3 per cent on a QoQ basis, impacted by rupee appreciation."