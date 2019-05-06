Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit up 24.4% at Rs 107.2 crore; revenue rises 6.2%

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel Q4 preview: Sharp dip in PAT likely despite revenue growth
Bharti Airtel rises for fourth straight day; gains 10% in 4 sessions
Bharti Airtel fixes April 24 as record date for rights issue; stock up 3%
Bharti Airtel surges 15% in two days on stake sale plan in Bharti Infratel
Bharti Airtel's Africa unit reports net profit of $83 mn for March quarter
-
Bharti Airtel Ltd on Monday reported a 24.4% rise in fourth-quarter net profit at Rs 107.2 crore in the quarter ended March 31.
The company's revenue rose 6.2% to Rs 20,602 crore.
The company also reported an exceptional gain of Rs 2,022 crore.
Brokerage firm Emkay Global had said in a note, "Increased network opex, led by aggressive rollouts, should impact earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) which may dip 12.2 per cent on a YoY basis to Rs 6,085.4 crore. The EBITDA margin is seen to decrease 572 bps YoY at 29.6 per cent. Africa revenue is likely decline 3 per cent on a QoQ basis, impacted by rupee appreciation."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU