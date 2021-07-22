Bharti Airtel tariffs hiked, family postpaid plan spiked for new customers

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel gains 4% on rolling out new postpaid plans
Bharti Airtel may return to black in Q3, revenue to grow over 15%: Analysts
Bharti Airtel Q4 preview: Strong operating performance seen; ARPU may fall
Brokerages stay bullish on Bharti Airtel post Q4 nos, see up to 33% upside
Bharti Airtel gains 3%, hits record high ahead of December quarter results
-
Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced new postpaid plans and discontinued some previous ones.
“In the post-pandemic world, an abundance of high-speed data is increasingly becoming a key need for customers as work from home and online education is the new normal.
In this context, Airtel has further simplified its Postpaid plans to offer industry-leading data benefits backed by a 5G-ready network and superior digital-first customer care. The plans also come with a range of exclusive benefits such as bundled content and business productivity tools,” Airtel said in a press release.
For retail customers, the prices of Airtel postpaid plans start at Rs 399 per month and for corporate customers the rate is Rs 299.
The earlier postpaid corporate plans started at Rs 199, which has been revised to Rs 299.
Postpaid business contributes 25 per cent to the company’s overall business, of which a lion’s share comes from corporate plans.
The company has discontinued its Rs 749 Family Postpaid Plan for new customers and will now offer Rs 999 as the only such scheme with enhanced data benefits. Now, its customers can add a connection to any Airtel postpaid plan at just Rs 299/SIM and get 30 GB additional data (10 GB earlier), unlimited calling and Thanks benefits.
After the announcement, Bharti Airtel shares moved higher by 4 per cent to Rs 546.80 on the BSE in intra-day trade.
On Wednesday, Bharti Airtel announced collaboration with Intel Corporation for 5G network development by leveraging virtual and open radio access network (O-RAN) technologies and making indigenous solutions.
Airtel and other telecommunications (telecom) operators are conducting 5G trials in select cities across the country.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU