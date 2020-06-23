Bharti Infratel board may give nod to Indus Tower merger on Wednesday

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Infratel's Q4 consolidated net profit rises 6.89% to Rs 649.50 cr
Bharti Infratel slips 1.5% as merger with Indus Towers gets delayed
Bharti Infratel jumps 4% after March quarter results, pares gains later
Bharti Infratel extends rally on heavy volumes, surges 30% in 6 days
Bharti Infratel defers board meet to decide on merger with Indus Towers
-
Bharti Infratel board will meet on Wednesday to finalise the long pending merger with Indus Towers with some renegotiations in merger valuation to the changed environment in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis.
The deal, which was signed in April 2018, is expected to come to fruition and once it is completed it will create one of world’s biggest telecom tower companies.
After being delayed on several occasions, it is learnt that time around the probability of the merger getting called off are low.
However, the union may not prove to be a major financial benefit for the entity but if there is any renegotiation in the contract it may prove to be beneficial for the company.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU