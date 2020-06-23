Bharti Infratel board may give nod to Indus Tower merger on Wednesday

JUST IN
Business Standard

The deal, which was signed in April 2018, is expected to come to fruition and once it is completed it will create one of world's biggest telecom tower companies.

BS Reporter 

After being delayed on several occasions, it is learnt that time around the probability of the merger getting called off are low.

Bharti Infratel board will meet on Wednesday to finalise the long pending merger with Indus Towers with some renegotiations in merger valuation to the changed environment in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis.

After being delayed on several occasions, it is learnt that time around the probability of the merger getting called off are low.

However, the union may not prove to be a major financial benefit for the entity but if there is any renegotiation in the contract it may prove to be beneficial for the company.
First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 21:56 IST

