Bharti Infratel, Brookfield eye tower assets of debt-ridden RCom

Bharti Infratel and Canadian private equity fund Brookfield Asset Management have shown an interest in the tower assets of debt-ridden Reliance Communications (RCom), which are expected to be put on the block after the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process begins.

Bharti Infratel, the mobile tower arm of Bharti Airtel, is undergoing a reverse merger with Indus Towers and will soon be the largest player in the sector with 165,000 towers. RCom has over 43,000 towers and 170,000 km of fibre in the country. “We keep evaluating options on an ongoing basis and are open to ...