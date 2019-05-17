Bhatia vs Gangwal: Promoter tussle may delay IndiGo's overseas expansion

The differences between the promoters of India’s largest airline company InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) could impact the carrier's international expansion plans. The company’s promoters Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal who together own three-quarters of the airline’s shares are reportedly not on the same page regarding the strategic direction of the airline.

The stock has shed about 10 per cent over the last two trading days. Analysts say while day-to-day operations won’t get impacted, strategic decisions related to the pace of domestic and international ...