Big Basket will break-even in all tier-1 cities this fiscal: CEO Hari Menon

Alibaba-backed Big Basket, the country’s top online grocer, expects to break-even at an operational level in top 10 metro cities this fiscal, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Hari Menon told Business Standard. Big Basket competes with Grofers and grocery arms of Amazon and Flipkart and operates in 26 cities, with 80 per cent of its business coming from top 10 cities. “Right now there is a huge focus within the company to become profitable.

We look at cities as independent units. Over the next 3-4 months, all our 10 tier I cities will break-even ...