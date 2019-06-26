Big Boy Toyz sells huge on zero-km luxury cars as segment takes a hit

Priyank Sukhija, chief executive and managing director of First Fiddle that owns a chain of over 30 restaurants, recently gifted a zero-kilometre-run Volvo V90 to his daughter. Zero kilometer cars are new, unsold cars that dealerships hold.

They are bought and sold in bulk by intermediary dealers at a discounted price through authorised dealers. Instead of buying a car through an authorised Volvo Cars India dealer, Sukhija booked one through Big Boy Toyz (BBT), a Gurugram-based luxury marketplace for pre-owned luxury cars, which diversified into zero-kilometer cars last year. “Over ...