BigBasket raises Rs 350 cr from holding firm as it takes on competitors

-
ALSO READ
BigBasket establishes presence in 18 tier-2 and 3 cities across India
Google-backed Dunzo launches instant grocery delivery service in Mumbai
Ola bets on 10-minute delivery promise, but experts sceptical
Quick deliveries a priority for only 8% of online grocery buyers: Survey
Flipkart's Shopsy eyes largest grocer tag, rolls out services in 700 cities
-
Innovative Retail Concepts, which runs online grocer BigBasket, has received Rs 350 crore from holding company Supermarket Grocery Supplies, according to regulatory documents sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler.
The investment was approved on May 24 this year and the company allotted 3.5 crore equity shares.
The funding is expected to help Tata Digital-owned BigBasket compete with Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart, and Reliance’s JioMart for a share in the online grocery and food market, which is expected to become a $790 billion market size by 2024 from $603 billion in 2019, according to analysts.
BigBasket recently said that it expects gross merchandise value (GMV) on its platform to grow by 30 per cent to Rs 13,000 crore in the current fiscal with a push from its quick commerce business and expansion of presence across the country.
Hari Menon, BigBasket’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said the company will scale up offline stores from 90 to 695 in a year to reach out to 100 per cent of its customer base. It had posted GMV of around Rs 10,000 crore in 2021-22.
The company is scaling up the number of stores to reach out to 100 per cent of its customers. It had about 90 stores and it has a plan to scale them up to about 695 stores by the end of the year. This will give us a hundred per cent coverage of all its existing customers. The firm plans to expand its footprint to 70 cities this fiscal year, from about 37 now.
Tata Digital, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Sons, last year in May acquired a majority stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies. It committed an investment of $219 million in BigBasket, according to the regulatory filings.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU