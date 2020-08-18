Bilateral pact with UK to focus on digital, F&B and healthcare: UKIBC CEO

While the Indian and UK governments gear up to flesh out the proposed trade deal between the two nations, market access and ease of doing business remain the main priorities for British businesses in India, UKIBC's new group CEO Jayant Krishna says.

Krishna is the first Indian to take charge as CEO of the influential council, and tells Subhayan Chakraborty that while British companies may not outright abandon China in favour of shifting supply chains to India, many UK firms are exploring India as a large incremental base for manufacturing and R&D. Which sectors are in focus for the ...