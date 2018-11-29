Biocon aims to be global biopharma leader in 20 yrs: MD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

As India’s largest biopharmaceutical firm Biocon celebrates its 40th birthday on Thursday, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the chairperson and managing director, tells Samreen Ahmad in an interview that diabetes and cancer care are going to be the two major focus areas in the coming years.

While the company’s insulin business recorded a strong growth in several emerging markets, including Malaysia and Mexico this quarter, its cancer biosimilar Fulphila became the first pegfilgrastim biosimilar to be available to patients in the US. Edited excerpts: What have been the significant ...