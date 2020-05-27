Biocon gets DCGI nod for CytoSorb device to treat Covid-19 patients

Biopharmaceutical major Biocon’s subsidiary Biologics has received the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) emergency approval to use CytoSorb for treatment of Covid-19 patients. It is a device which reduces pro-inflammatory cytokines levels in confirmed Covid-19 patients admitted to the intensive care unit with confirmed or imminent respiratory failure.

Biologics has been granted licence for emergency use of CytoSorb to treat Covid-19 patients who are 18 years of age or older. The licence will be effective until control of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

“CytoSorb will be an important addition to the Indian medical community’s arsenal against Covid-19 patients is an important example of how industry and regulators are working in tandem to urgently provide physicians and patients with new treatment options in the fight against Covid-19,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, The device was introduced in India by Biocon in 2013.

Till date, more than 750 critically ill patients with Covid-19 infection have been treated with CytoSorb in various centers in Italy, China and Germany.





Studies have shown that Covid-19 patients who develop serious complications experience a cytokine storm, also known as Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), which leads to excessive inflammation, organ failure and death. The goal of CytoSorb therapy is to reduce cytokine storm and the inflammatory response through blood purification so that this injury may be mitigated or prevented.

However, medical experts say there’s no conclusive data to prove that CytoSorb is beneficial for Covid19 patients. “CytoSorb is an expensive treatment which costs Rs 65,000-Rs 70,000 per filter. There is no conclusive evidence to prove that CytoSorb therapy will be beneficial for Covid-19 patients. It has been earlier used to treat sepsis but trials lasted years,” said Vimal Bharadwaj, a medical practitioner at the department of critical care medicine at Narayana Health in Bengaluru.

In April, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of CytoSorb for use in patients with Covid-19 infection.